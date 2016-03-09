More charges laid over alleged sexual offending at Dilworth School

Police have laid more charges against a man already under investigation into allegations of historical sexual offending at Auckland's Dilworth School.

Dilworth School for boys in Auckland. Source: Supplied

It follows a number of men who are facing charges in connection to the boys’ boarding school as a result of the police investigation, Operation Beverley.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber of Auckland City CIB said in a statement today further charges have been filed against a 72-year-old man who was already before the Court.

"The man now faces two additional charges of sexual violation, two charges of indecent assault, and three charges of possession of child exploitation material," Baber said.

Man admits to historical sex offending linked to Auckland's Dilworth School

The man is expected to appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow morning.

"Investigators working on Operation Beverly over the past two years have spoken with a number of former students who have been identified as being victims of sexual abuse while at the school," Baber said.

"While we have spoken to more than 150 former students, I still encourage anyone with information that hasn't spoken with the investigation team yet to get in touch.