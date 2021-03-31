More charges laid against two men in Roast Busters scandal

A further charge is being laid against two men over the 2013 Roast Busters scandal in West Auckland after another alleged victim came forward to be a part of the case.

It comes after police charged three men with sexual connection with a person aged 12 to 16 in December.

Waitemata Police Detective Inspector John Sutton told 1 NEWS today's development comes after police reached out to those victims who had made previous complaints regarding the suspect group from the Operation Clover investigation.

"As such, one of those victims expressed a desire to be part of the prosecution moving forward," Sutton said.

"After consultation and a review of her complaint, a decision was made to lay an additional charge against two of the defendants of sexual connection with a young person under 12 to 16."

Today's new charges will be laid at the men's next court appearance at Waitakere District Court on May 20.

A third man living overseas will be arrested if he returns to New Zealand.

"Police has received interest in the extradition of the man based overseas, however consideration of extradition proceedings are an operational matter that police are unable to comment on," Sutton said today.

"Any extradition process is time-consuming and police are unable to give any timeframes as to when any update is able to be provided."

An investigation emerged after members of the group boasted online about having sex with drunk girls, some of which were under the legal age of consent. The Facebook page was taken down in 2013 but didn't result in arrests until seven years later, sparking protests around the country.

However, despite a long police investigation and potentially more than 100 victims, police said they didn't have enough evidence to prosecute.

It was a decision which sparked public outrage.