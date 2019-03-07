More charges laid against British men accused of roofing scam

Fresh charges have been laid against two British nationals accused of being involved in a roofing scam.

Tommy Ward, 26 and William Donohue, 25 have appeared in the Auckland District Court.

Police say both now face new charges of obtaining by deception and using forged documents.

They were already facing charges of using false documents as if they were genuine.

Police say the documents were a Roofcare business card and an invoice.

A third man, James Nolan who's 26, is also charged but skipped the country because of a blunder by border staff.

Nolan fled on someone else's passport, and while a discrepancy was picked up by the electronic border gate at the time, a customs officer allowed Nolan through.

All three came into the country on holiday visas.

Ward's lawyer initially said she intended to argue for name suppression even though her client's name had already been made public at earlier appearances in Wellington.

She said he had "a very distressed pregnant partner back in the UK".

Judge Nicola Mathers remanded the pair in custody without plea for another three weeks.