More Auckland Waterview Tunnel tickets up for grabs, after 42,000 tickets snapped up in less than one day

More free tickets are up for grabs to give people a chance to walk through Auckland's Waterview Tunnel, after a mad-dash saw 42,000 tickets snapped up in less than 24-hours.

The free tickets were released yesterday afternoon and allow members of the public to walk through a section of the 2.4km tunnel before it is opened to motorists.

"In response to this demand we are now providing a further three opportunities to allow more people to see the country’s largest and most ambitious roading project up close," Transport Minister Simon Bridges said in a statement today.



Members of the public will have chances on three extra days to walk through the tunnel - June 23, 26 and 27.

The tunnels are the longest road tunnels in the country and will open in July.

It's hoped they will ease congestion coming into and out of Auckland. They connect Mt Roskill with Point Chevalier.