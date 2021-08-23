More Auckland supermarkets added to locations of interests list

More supermarkets have been added to the list of locations of interest overnight.

A NZ Covid Tracer App QR code and hand sanitiser sit at the entrance to a Countdown supermarket. Source: Getty

Two supermarket visits to Countdown in Manurewa took place during Alert Level 4 lockdown this week.

Those who visited Countdown Manurewa on Browns Road between 12.30pm and 1pm on Tuesday and Thursday 12pm and 12.30pm on Thursday are being told to isolate.

You can find more information about other locations of interest and instructions on what to do if you were at these locations on the Ministry of Health’s website.

Two other Countdown supermarket visits in Papatoetoe and Sunnynook were also added to the list last night and those who visited there have also been asked to isolate.

These new locations come as a woman who presented at Middlemore Hospital yesterday with no Covid-19 symptoms but later tested positive for the virus.