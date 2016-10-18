More arrests as police probe killing of man dropped off at Whangarei ambulance station

A 54-year-old man has been arrested in the investigation into the murder of John Henry Harris who was dropped off with a gunshot wound at the Whangarei ambulance station last October.

Harris, known as John Boy, was shot in the chest.

Police say the man who has been at large was arrested in Tinopai and will appear in the Whangarei District Court tomorrow.

They say he was found this morning during simultaneous search warrants in Tinopai, where methamphetamine chemicals and equipment were located, and in Dargaville where a methamphetamine lab was in operation.

Two arrests have been made in relation to those matters, police said today.

Three arrests were made several weeks ago.

A 41-year-old man appeared in Whangarei District Court last month charged with murder and a number of other offences.