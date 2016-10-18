 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


More arrests as police probe killing of man dropped off at Whangarei ambulance station

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A 54-year-old man has been arrested in the investigation into the murder of John Henry Harris who was dropped off with a gunshot wound at the Whangarei ambulance station last October.

A man who was dropped off at the station this morning later died.
Source: 1 NEWS

Harris, known as John Boy, was shot in the chest.

Police say the man who has been at large was arrested in Tinopai and will appear in the Whangarei District Court tomorrow.

They say he was found this morning during simultaneous search warrants in Tinopai, where methamphetamine chemicals and equipment were located, and in Dargaville where a methamphetamine lab was in operation.

Two arrests have been made in relation to those matters, police said today.

Three arrests were made several weeks ago.

A 41-year-old man appeared in Whangarei District Court last month charged with murder and a number of other offences. 

A man, 19, and a woman, 21, were charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Related

Northland

00:18
A man who was dropped off at the station this morning later died.

Three charged over death of Northland man who was dropped off at ambulance station

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:20
1
The Crusaders fullback was embracing Fijian culture as soon as he stepped off the plane – much to the amusement of his Fijian teammates.

Watch: 'Some more, brudda!' Brazen Israel Dagg, Seta Tamanivalu giggle through Kava session during Fijian welcoming ceremony

00:30
2
Ben Ainslie Racing’s boat actually nosedived under one of Team NZ’s hulls as they piled into the Kiwis.

Watch: New footage captures sheer force of ramming by British entry on Team NZ

00:07
3
The BBC presenter was trying to move the woman out of the way of a live broadcast.

Video: BBC journalist slapped live on air after groping intruder's breast during interview

4

Where did it go? Plane carrying New York CEO, kids vanishes inside notorious Bermuda Triangle

5

Travellers from Samoa land in Auckland suffering from food poisoning

00:30
Ben Ainslie Racing’s boat actually nosedived under one of Team NZ’s hulls as they piled into the Kiwis.

Watch: New footage captures sheer force of ramming by British entry on Team NZ

"It's just unnecessary a week out from the America's Cup," the Kiwis say.

02:48
The scheme, announced today, will cost $2.2 billion.

Opinion: Government's handling of housing crisis lurches from chaotic to shambolic

Ministers are starting to suffer from the same delusions as all long-running governments, says John Armstrong.

01:59
New Zealand’s finest collection of Greek and Roman antiquities damaged in the 2010 earthquakes have found a new home.

'Unique and rare': Artefacts dating back thousands of years back on show in Christchurch

New Zealand’s finest collection of Greek and Roman antiquities damaged in the 2010 earthquakes have found a new home.

00:27
The 20-year-old superstar sat down to talk to Rolling Stone about becoming an adult and mourning her teenage years.

Video: 'Do I have to drink the big drink?' Lorde explains a yardie in Rolling Stone interview

The 20-year-old Kiwi talked to Rolling Stone about mourning her teen years and adulthood.

04:04
Catherine Chidgey won the nation's biggest writing prize for The Wish Child.

'This is particularly special because it took so long to write' - author who spent 13 years creating novel that's now won top NZ book award

Catherine Chidgey won the nation's biggest writing prize for The Wish Child.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ