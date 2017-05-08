More and more shops are introducing random bag searches - but what are your rights?

Can I look in your handbag? Mind if I check that? I'm just going to frisk you now…

OK, frisking is far-fetched. For now, anyway, it seems unlikely we'll see anything this creepy in the checkout queue.

But what if a retailer wants to check your handbag – just to make sure you haven't taken anything you didn't pay for while you were in their shop?

What are their rights and what are yours?

These are questions people are asking Fair Go after shopping at the DIY chain Bunnings.

Bunnings appears to have a policy - Fair Go thinks it began in February - of conducting random bag searches on customers carrying handbags in their stores.

Some of you will be all "so what, whatever, I’ve got nothing to hide".

Sweet as, this article probably isn't for you.

Some of you though are clearly mad as hell at a practice that is designed to spook and deter criminals but by implication has a retailer treating honest customers like suspected shoplifters.

Tracy Johnson is pretty clear that's the message she got when Bunnings asked to check her handbag.

“That they don't trust me. That they think I'm a thief. Because surely you don't ask to search someone's property unless you think they've stolen something and yeah I hadn't stolen anything.”

Tracy was asked at the till after making a small purchase. It wasn't here first at Bunnings. Tracy says she has spent the thick end of $5000 dollars with Bunnings in the past year.

Lots of reno and garden makeover at her place, then. Tracy says she loves the staff at her local Whakatane Bunnings, but wasn't expecting to be searched on exit.

"Just to be asked by the poor checkout lady I could see she was uncomfortable which made me uncomfortable. It was a horrible situation."

Bunnings was not too keen to get into any details - this is what they sent Fair Go:

“Please attribute to Jacqui Coombes, Bunnings General Manager, New Zealand:

As customers enter our stores, we have a welcome sign to let people know that as a condition of entry, we reserve the right to check all bags and vehicles on exit.

This is a standard process across our stores. We treat every customer the same way and with respect.

We sincerely apologise if this customer feels they haven’t been treated fairly.

If customers have a concern about any of our store processes, we encourage them to discuss this with their local store manager.”

Fair Go had heaps more questions for Bunnings – do you search every customer, if not do you pick and choose and how? Is it helping at all?

Bunnings weren't answering any of that.

We get it – if you're fighting shoplifters, you might want to keep your methods private. But are those methods lawful?

As long as all the retailer does is ASK to search, then yes. But can they INSIST? Can the FORCE it? Heck no.

Youth Law hear about this all the time and this is what they say to the under-25s who can call them for free legal guidance:

"A shop is not a public place. Most people enter places open to the public - such as a shop, on the basis of something like an implied license to enter.

"Because a shop is not a public place, it is able to impose those conditions on entry (which could include something like a bag check).

“Any signage about this should be clearly displayed before entry (so that people have a chance to agree and enter, or walk away if they don’t agree).

So far, so sensible - the Police are keen to back that up:

"If a customer enters the store in full knowledge of this condition, they can be said to have consented to it.

"Thus, the sign may assist in gaining consent to a bag search and if the sign is too small or positioned inappropriately, it may be more difficult to show that consent was obtained. If consent is not obtained then a shopkeeper may not search a customer's bags.

But that makes it sound like you’ve waived your rights once you set foot inside. It skips the important bit where you can ALWAYS withhold consent to a search by a store – back to Youth Law for that:

"If a person enters based on a condition - such as to agree to a bag search, and subsequently refuses the search - the license allowing them to be in the shop may be revoked at any time.

"If they did not leave, they could be trespassing.

"However it is important to note that that still would not empower the staff of the store to forcibly search the person's bag."

"A shopkeeper may defend their possession of goods"

So bottom line, you can always say "no thanks" to a bag search in a shop.

The Police don’t want shoplifters to feel like they can just pinch with impunity though:

"A shopkeeper may defend their possession of goods through the use of reasonable force (section 53, Crimes Act 1961). Thus, if a customer picks up an item and attempts to leave the store, the shopkeeper may take the item back."

But only the item - there are very limited powers to detain a suspected shoplifter by citizen's arrest.

It has to be after 9pm or before 6am, when nothing good happens as they say!

Or it can be anytime if the shoplifter is suspected of stealing more than $1000 worth of goods.

The best advice then is to be polite.

Be polite if someone asks to search you in a shop and you're not keen, because they’re only trying to do their job and stop the real criminals.