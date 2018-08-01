 

More affordable properties being snapped up by first homes buyers – QV

There has been, however, a drop off in building activity in the last couple of months.
Mr Bridges said the seriousness of the New Zealand economy deserved better than jokes form the Acting Prime Minister.

Here's Tamati Rimene-Sproat with the comeback of the kete.

Some southerners think it's time to ditch their North Island whānau.

Auckland, New Zealand - January 11, 2014: New Homes on January 11, 2014. House prices are booming around New Zealand - with the average price of an Auckland city home rocketing to $735,692.

Cushla Donaldson.

Primary school teachers and principals vote to strike for a day over 'crisis in teaching'

Primary school teachers and principals will go on strike for a day on August 15 over what they say is a "crisis in teaching".

Lead principal negotiator from New Zealand Educational Institute Louise Green said this morning in a release that there needs to be better investment in education and that there are not enough teachers for every class.

"A clear majority of both member groups voted in favour of a full day, giving a strong endorsement for collective action," Ms Green said.

The group previously planned three-hour strikes but have now changed to a single full-day strike.

"It is 24 years since educators have gone on strike and this is not an action we are taking lightly," she said.

Lead teacher negotiator Liam Rutherford said public opinion polling showed cleared support for more investment in teaching.

"The members' decision to take industrial action shows the degree of frustration and conviction among teachers and principals," Mr Rutherford said.

NZEI and the Ministry of Education yesterday agreed to enter mediation over collective agreement negotiations and the outcome will be taken back to NZEI members.

