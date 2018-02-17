More the 40 searching for missing Alexandra man Christopher Bates

More than 40 search and rescue volunteers from throughout the lower South Island joined police dog teams over the weekend to search for missing Alexandra man Christopher Bates.

Police have concerns for missing Alexandra man Christopher Bates. Source: New Zealand Police

Search crews scoured several land-based areas around Alexandra but failed to locate the man.

The 22-year-old has been missing for almost a month, last seen on Sunday February 11 wearing dark shorts, a white t-shirt and sneakers.

He said he was heading to the river to meet a friend.

Mr Bates is described as being of slim build, about 180cm tall with short to medium length brown hair and brown eyes.