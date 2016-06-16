Monstrous hand installation, Quasi, moved from Christchurch Art Gallery to Wellington

The five-metre-tall, 400 kilogram monstrous hand/face art installation Quasi, by Ronnie van Hout, is moving from Christchurch to its new home in the capital.

Quasi has been watching over the earthquake-stuck garden city since it was commissioned by Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū in 2016.

But this morning Quasi was installed on the roof of City Gallery Wellington with the help of Wellington Helicopters Limited.

Quasi is a joint project with Wellington Sculpture Trust and City Gallery Wellington, with support from Wellington City Council, Wellington Community Trust, and Richard Burrell.