Monstrous hand installation, Quasi, moved from Christchurch Art Gallery to Wellington

The five-metre-tall, 400 kilogram monstrous hand/face art installation Quasi, by Ronnie van Hout, is moving from Christchurch to its new home in the capital.
Quasi has been watching over the earthquake-stuck garden city since it was commissioned by Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū in 2016.
But this morning Quasi was installed on the roof of City Gallery Wellington with the help of Wellington Helicopters Limited.
Quasi is a joint project with Wellington Sculpture Trust and City Gallery Wellington, with support from Wellington City Council, Wellington Community Trust, and Richard Burrell.
Wellington will be the new home for the artwork for up to three years.