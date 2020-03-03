Mongrel Mob's Harry Tam: People want to change, but they don’t know how

Harry Tam, a lifetime honorary member of the Mongrel Mob and one of the people behind the contentious Kahukura drug rehab programme, says tackling meth addiction within gangs will only come if members trust and respond to those trying to help them.

Tam told Q+A with Jack Tame that meth addiction is a “huge problem” within gangs, with many members entering the trade as users.

“People get into selling meth initially to support their own habit then they realise they can make quick money and big money and then they go on and on.”

He told Tame that it's not enough to focus on disrupting and reducing supply of meth.

“If our whole strategy is around cutting off supply, that will work so far. What we need to focus on is also reducing demand.”

Tam said that addiction, and gang membership itself, can be linked back to the abuse people suffered in state care.

“You only have to have a look at what’s coming out of the Royal Commission of Inquiry you know where … gangs originated from in New Zealand. It’s the people that have been in state care and have been abused and their traumas have never been dealt with.

"So, it's an intergenerational transfer of trauma and dysfunction.”

He argued that outside intervention is difficult, and that the best way to deliver drug programmes is using people gang members can relate to.

“A lot of our people don’t trust people … and if you look into their backgrounds they’ve got good reasons not to trust authority. A lot of people have been institutionalised most of their lives.

“We often assume that you know, you can just rock on up and say; ‘Hey bro, I wanna put you through rehab.’ And it’ll be ‘Piss Off.’ But, if it's somebody that [they] can trust that comes in there and [they] have the conversations, you’ll be amazed what comes out.

"People want change, but they don’t know how to change."

