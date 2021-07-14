Mongrel Mob wants police support for Wairoa youth programme to combat conflict

Wairoa police have admitted they can only do so much to stop gangs recruiting young prospects in their town.

Extra police have been brought into the Hawke's Bay town of Wairoa to try quell gang tensions that has seen multiple shootings within the last months.

But 1 NEWS has spoken to Mongrel Mob members that say they want to lead the change.



Patched member of the Aotearoa chapter Bronson Tither says he wants to redefine what it means to be in a gang.

“We are looking to actually channel some of the aggression that some of the boys have and burn it out here so hopefully it stays here," he says.

"They get those releases here, go home in a better frame of mind.”

Tither is a youth worker who has spent years in prison and doesn't want the same life for Wairoa rangitahi.

“Instead of watching us drink some alcohol or something like that because at end of the day, whatever we do they are going to be doing in the next couple of years.”

The town has a history of gang violence.

In the last few months there have been multiple shootings in the town involving the Mongrel Mob and Black Power.

Wairoa’s mayor Craig Little says it has to stop.

"They have no regard for the safety of our fellow human beings, discharging guns in the middle of the night or anywhere it’s just disgusting.”

With extra police brought in as part of Operation Atlas, Senior Sergeant Maui Aben is trying to bring calm to the streets.

“As we strive to get that whole chaotic feeling within the community under control.”

Arrests have been made and there's now a focus on longer term solutions.

“We are concerned about how overt the gangs are in recruiting young people. How do you stop that?”

The local college is well aware. Wairoa College Principal Jo Vennell say they actively take steps to steer students away from gangs.

“Our kids are very open and will talk to us and they know we are there to support them in other ways and move them into a different area.”

Tither is looking to create a 12-week programme for youths in the town.

He wants the support of police and council.

“We are looking to encourage empower and motivate our people to actually activate a whole new lifestyle with some higher living standards.

"In order to elevate outside of these limiting cycles that have surprised us for generations.”

Senior Sergeant Aben says it’s time for different tactics.

"We all want to do something different, what that different looks like actually has to come out of the community, its not something the police can lead - we want to be part of that," he says.