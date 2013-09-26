TODAY |

Mongrel Mob Redcoat members charged after man assaulted in Hawke's Bay

Source:  1 NEWS

A group of 13 people, believed to be Mongrel Mob Redcoat members or associates, have been charged after a man was assaulted at his home in Waimarama, Hawke's Bay.

A Mongrel Mob patch

Police say two people have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm over the attack on Monday afternoon.

The remainder have been charged with participating in an organised crime group.

All are due to appear in Hastings District Court today and December 9.

Police say further arrests are likely.

The injured man has since been released from hospital.

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Crime and Justice
