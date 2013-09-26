Mongrel Mob pad burns to the ground in Hawke's Bay

A Mongrel Mob gang pad near Hastings has burned to the ground overnight.
A Mongrel Mob patch
Hawke's Bay Today reported the pad in Omahu was newly established after being set up as recently as the end of 2020.
Emergency services were called to the property in the early hours of this morning but there was little that could be done to save it.
It was not the only significant fire to break out overnight in the region, with the Bayview BP petrol station forecourt largely destroyed after a cigarette lighter and a petrol can triggered the inferno.