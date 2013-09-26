 

Mongrel Mob outlawed in Queensland after declared a criminal outfit

AAP
Queensland will outlaw a notorious New Zealand-based bikie gang that has been linked to murders and extortion.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath says the Mongrel Mob will become the 28th organisation outlawed under Queensland laws targeting organised criminal outfits.

The gang will join the likes of the Finks, Rebels and Bandidos, whose members are banned from gathering in numbers or displaying their gang colours.

"This is an organisation with the attributes of an outlaw motorcycle gang with violent initiation processes, Nazi insignia and motto, and members who outside Queensland have been involved in murder, armed robberies, extortion, home invasion, firearms and drug offences," Ms D'Ath said on Thursday.

She said the Mongrel Mob was active in Queensland and the move showed the government was committed to stamping out organised crime in the state.

But the Opposition said the gang should never have been able to put down roots in the first place, and it's clear gangs are back in business under Labor.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington said that of 67 bikies charged and awaiting trial, 57 had been released on bail.

"The numbers don't lie - bikie gangs are officially back in business" she said.

"Labor gives the bikies a slap on the wrist and then sends them back out into the community."

Mongrel Mob outlawed in Queensland after declared a criminal outfit



'Am I going to jail?' US police criticised for pinning 10-year-old boy during father's arrest

1 NEWS
Police in the US state of Georgia have been accused of using excessive force by pinning a 10-year-old boy to the ground who became distressed during his father's arrest.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has released bodycam footage from an officer who restrains the boy as he leaps at him during the arrest while yelling "he didn't shoot no body".

The officers then proceed to pin the child to the ground while getting increasingly irate, screaming "back off" to family member of the boy who try to intervene.

"Stop resisting, stop resisting, calm down, you gotta calm down for a second, we gotta put handcuffs on OK, you're not going to jail" the officer can be heard saying to the boy. 

The boy can then be saying to the officer: "I'm sorry, yes sir, am I going to jail?"

The officer then lets the boy up without handcuffing him saying "we're going to have a conversation OK".

The officer in question then becomes angry at family members of the boy who are objecting to his treatment of the boy, demanding they "back up, back away from my vehicle".

Separate footage of the incident filmed by a family member of the boy posted online has generated much criticism of the officer's actions.

Athens-Clarke County Police Department have subsequently released a statement over the incident and have ordered an internal affairs investigation.

"On more than one occasion, the other adults on scene attempted to restrain the child without success," police said.

"As an officer was walking the suspect to his patrol car, the child attempted to block his path and again had to be removed and restrained by the adult family members.

"As the suspect was being placed in the back of the patrol car, the video clearly shows the child run past family members and again ran towards our officer and lunged at one of the officers."


Tegel suspends plans to build mega chicken farm

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Poultry giant Tegel has suspended its application to build the country's biggest chicken farm in Northland.

Tegel had applied for resource consents to raise nine million birds a year, partly in barns, 12 kilometres south of Dargaville, near the Northern Wairoa River. It wanted to build 32 poultry sheds on former dairy farm land at Arapohue.

In a memorandum, Tegel asked the Northland Regional Council and Kaipara District Council to suspend its application so it could respond to concerns outlined in their reports.

"The reports contained a constructive assessment of the application and in particular raise some issues that require further work.

"In order to respond to some of the constructive points raised, more time is required to obtain the information required to address those points and ensure the commissioners have the best available information."

The councils have accepted the suspension request.

In its original plans, sheds for the farm would be almost as long as a rugby field and 20 metres wide. They would be stocked with 1.3 million chickens at a time.

In its application, Tegel planned to incinerate the waste and make the farm self-sufficient in energy.



The Kaipara community opposes the farm, citing concerns around noise, smell, pollution and possible effects on property values in the small rural community.

Nearby Kāpehu marae also opposes the development, which would adjoin its urupa (cemetery).

A hearing scheduled for 8 August will also be postponed.


