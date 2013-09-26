Mongrel Mob outlawed in Queensland after declared a criminal outfit

Queensland will outlaw a notorious New Zealand-based bikie gang that has been linked to murders and extortion.
Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath says the Mongrel Mob will become the 28th organisation outlawed under Queensland laws targeting organised criminal outfits.
The gang will join the likes of the Finks, Rebels and Bandidos, whose members are banned from gathering in numbers or displaying their gang colours.
"This is an organisation with the attributes of an outlaw motorcycle gang with violent initiation processes, Nazi insignia and motto, and members who outside Queensland have been involved in murder, armed robberies, extortion, home invasion, firearms and drug offences," Ms D'Ath said on Thursday.
She said the Mongrel Mob was active in Queensland and the move showed the government was committed to stamping out organised crime in the state.
But the Opposition said the gang should never have been able to put down roots in the first place, and it's clear gangs are back in business under Labor.
LNP leader Deb Frecklington said that of 67 bikies charged and awaiting trial, 57 had been released on bail.
"The numbers don't lie - bikie gangs are officially back in business" she said.
"Labor gives the bikies a slap on the wrist and then sends them back out into the community."