Mongrel Mob members, associates arrested after police seize $1.6m in assets during raids

Six Mongrel Mob members and associates have been charged after police searched several properties in Hawke's Bay this morning.

The Mongrel Mob's Fatherland chapter. Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement, police said $1.6 million of assets were seized during the raids.

Assets restrained include four houses, vehicles and motorbikes as well as approximately $110,000 cash. Police also reported finding 1.5 kilogrammes of cannabis, cash and seven firearms.

The search warrants came after a year's work by the region's organised crime unit.

Five men and one woman were charged with offences, including possession of firearms, possession of cannabis for supply and participation in an organised criminal group.

Police said further arrests are likely.

“This morning’s warrants are the culmination of an ongoing operation by the organised crime unit into the sale of illegal drugs throughout Hawke’s Bay,” Detective Inspector Mike Foster said.