Mongrel Mob members arrested in Waikato police meth bust

Two gang members and their associate have been arrested by Hamilton police after drugs and a large sum of cash were found inside a car.

Source: 1 NEWS

The vehicle was stopped by police just north of Huntly on Wednesday, where the Waikato Organised Crime unit, supported by the Armed Offenders Squad, uncovered half a kilogramme of meth along with $10,000 in cash.

Detective Senior Sergent Stephen Ambler says the Class A drug was "destined for some of the most vulnerable in the community".

A pair of patched Mongrel Mob members, aged 40 and 50, along with their 53-year-old associate now face several charges, including possession of methamphetamine for supply.