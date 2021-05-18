TODAY |

Mongrel Mob member pleads guilty to threatening to kill National MP Simeon Brown

Source: 

The man who threatened to kill National Party MP Simeon Brown has pleaded guilty.

Chase Jayden Kimura, 25, appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court today where he lost his name suppression and entered the guilty plea.

Simeon Brown is the MP for Pakuranga and National's spokesman for Police and Corrections.

In May, Kimura, a patched Mongrel Mob member, sent four messages to Brown over three days threatening to shoot him after he criticised a gang meeting.

Judge Arthur Tompkins remanded Kimura in custody.

He will be sentenced at the Hutt Valley District Court on 11 August.

