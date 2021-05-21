TODAY |

Mongrel Mob member charged over 'cowardly' attack on promising young rugby player in Christchurch

A patched Mongrel Mob member has been arrested and charged over a serious assault in Christchurch in January.

Leni Taufateau. Source: 1 NEWS

Nineteen-year-old Leni Taufateau, a promising rugby player, sustained serious head injuries following the assault on Oxford Terrace on January 31.

A 33-year-old man, a patched Mongrel Mob member, has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was arrested in Hastings yesterday and will appear in Hastings District Court today.

Two days after the incident Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves described the attack as "cowardly".

"An unprovoked attack, regardless of who is responsible for it is always a concern for the public and the police. This a cowardly attack on a young man who was doing absolutely nothing except being out and enjoying himself for the night so that is a concern for all of us," she said.

A Mongrel Mob patch

Today in a statement police say: "The victim in this assault has made progress with his recovery, however he still faces serious health issues due to the injuries sustained".

Police remain keen to hear from anyone who has information about the incident.
 

