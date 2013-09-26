Mongrel Mob member charged with obstructing a medical officer after traffic stop

A member of the Mogrel Mob has been arrested in Hamilton after police reported finding drug utensils, weapons and a large sum of cash in his car.

The 34-year-old is set to appear in the Hamilton District Court today on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon and obstructing a medical officer.

Police officers said they had pulled the man over at a vehicle stop on Cotton Street in Hamilton, where they found a high-powered taser, ammunition, methamphetamine utensils and more than $10,000 in cash.

“These offenders take advantage of people’s addictions and put the health of the whole community at risk.”

The Mogrel Mob member is also due to appear in the Taumarunui District Court on firearms and methamphetamine charges next month.