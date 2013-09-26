Mongrel Mob member among eight arrested in Otago as police seize drugs, ammo and cash

A Mongrel Mob member is among eight people arrested after Otago police seized drugs, ammunition and cash in raids on Monday.

Police revealed today that they made the arrests as the result of eight search warrants, which were carried out across the Oamaru and Dunedin area.

They seized cannabis, methamphetamine, MDMA, ammunition and a little over $10,000 in cash.

A 52-year-old Mongrel Mob member and a 49-year-old Dunedin woman appeared earlier this week at the Dunedin District Court after the arrests.

"I would like to take the time to ask those who engage in this type of offending, if they actually stop and consider the detrimental impact their actions is having upon the community in which they and their families live," District Intelligence Coordinator Acting Detective Sergeant Reece Munro said in a statement released this evening.