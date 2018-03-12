 

Mongrel Mob gangsters deported back to NZ from Western Australia as gang tries to get foothold there

At least five members of the Mongrel Mob have been deported from Western Australia, as the gang reportedly tries to establish a foothold and an Australian chapter there.

Source: Joe Edmonds/Facebook

The Weekend West reports the deportations have taken place over the past year, and have included senior member Joe Edmonds, who was caught trying to bring in gang regalia in his luggage.

His visa was cancelled on character grounds and he was put on a plane back to New Zealand.

Several members of the Mongrel Mob remain in Perth, and the Weekend West reports they are being closely monitored by police there.

Mongrel Mob members pose for a photo wearing "Mongrel Mob Australia" t-shirts.

Source: 1 NEWS

The NZ Herald reports that a "Mongrel Mob Australia" page has been set up, which includes photos of patched members under the chapter name "Mongrel Mob Australia".

The page hasn't been updated since November 2015, but has more than 6400 Likes.

