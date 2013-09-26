 

Mongrel Mob gang patches bought by Kiwi customers via Chinese website

NZN

Counterfeit Mongrel Mob patches are being sold on the Chinese-seller website Aliexpress with a number of purchases made in New Zealand, Ireland and the US - prompting a warning against wearing them.

A Mongrel Mob patch

The 45cm patches feature the words "Mongrel Mob Aotearoa" with the gang's bulldog logo.

They are being sold by BTC Co Limited, a garment manufacturer based in Guangdong, China.

Six iron-on embroidered patches have been purchased from the website in the last six months, with four of those purchases to New Zealand-based buyers.

Gangs put a high price on their patches, which must be earned by prospects.

Police are also warning of the risks.

"We would also urge them to consider the potential risks of being perceived as associating with a gang," police said in a statement.

It is not illegal to wear, buy or sell gang insignia but people must comply with the relevant legislation and bylaws, they say.

This includes a ban on patches in the Whanganui central business district, parks and the main suburban shopping centres.

