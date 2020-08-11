Mongrel Mob arrests: Police seize $1.6m in assets, including four houses, in raids

Six Mongrel Mob members and associates have been charged after police searched several properties in Hawke's Bay this morning.

In a statement, police said $1.6 million of assets were seized during 14 raids.

Assets restrained include four houses, vehicles and motorbikes as well as approximately $110,000 cash. Police also reported finding 1.5 kilograms of cannabis and seven firearms.

The search warrants came after a year's work by the region's organised crime unit.

Five men and one woman were charged with offences, including possession of firearms, possession of cannabis for supply and participation in an organised criminal group.

Police said further arrests are likely.

“This morning’s warrants are the culmination of an ongoing operation by the organised crime unit into the sale of illegal drugs throughout Hawke’s Bay,” Detective Inspector Mike Foster said.

“Organised crime is all about money. Attacking the profits of organised criminal groups is a key part of our strategy to deter and disrupt their operations, and combat the illegal activities they’re involved in.”

The operation was an extension to a police operation in May which saw 16 people arrested and about $1 million in assets restrained.

Police encouraged anyone with information about organised crime to contact police via 105 (phone or online reporting), or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.