Mongols gang investigation: Four arrested after drive-by shooting of Kamo house

Four men have been arrested following an investigation into members and associates of the Mongols motorcycle gang.  

The investigation, dubbed Operation Brantley, was launched in the wake of a drive-by shooting at a Kamo house last month.

A house on Brunner Terrace was shot at on May 7. 

Detective Inspector Bridget Doell of the Northland Criminal Investigation Branch said a total of six search warrants were carried out.

Three were in Northland and three were in Christchurch. 

As a result, four men — aged 49, 43, 18 and 17 — were arrested and charged. 

The charges against the men include doing a dangerous act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, arson and participating in an organised criminal group.

Three of the men — aged 43, 18 and 17 — have also been jointly charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Doell said the two teenagers were due to appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow. 

The men — 49 and 43 — were due to appear in the Whangārei District Court tomorrow.

Doell said a quantity of methamphetamine and more than $50,000 cash was located in the Christchurch search warrants.

"Today’s arrests are a culmination of diligent investigative work by police in both Northland and Canterbury districts," she said.

"At this stage we cannot rule out further arrests being made as part of our inquiries.

"Police have zero tolerance for gang violence in our communities.

"We’re putting those people involved in this sort of illegal activity on notice — if they choose to involve themselves in these events then they should expect to be targeted by police."

