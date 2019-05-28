'Money for tanks but not for teachers' - Simon Bridges takes aim at Budget after claiming massive leak of details

National claims it has leaked parts of the 2019 Budget, the highly secretive details of which were to be released this Thursday.

Party leader Simon Bridges said the Government are set to put $1.3 billion into defence, an extra $139 million into forestry, $744 million for District Health Boards, $740 million for international aid.

"[Finance Minister ] Grant Robertson said we'd have to wait until Christmas Day to unwrap all of the presents but National has had a peek under the tree and it’s disappointing," Mr Bridges said. "It’s not the Wellbeing Budget, it’s the Winston Budget."

They have released 22 pages with details of many Budget portfolios. It did not include education funding or any details about specific mental heath funding.

"It makes a mockery of the Government’s inability to settle the teachers strike and refusal to fund more for dentistry," Mr Bridges said. "There's money for tanks but not for teachers, there’s money for trees but not for teeth."

"The Wellbeing Budget was meant to be transformational but it’s all spin and no substance."

National sent out what it claims are details of the Budget while Ms Ardern was speaking to media before her Labour Caucus meeting.



Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern denied there had been a leak to the National Party.

"I would never take the National Party statements as read, I have seen the patently incorrect things they've said recently on crime statistics, just wrong.

"Opposition is going to do what the Opposition does best. Our five priorities we have made very clear. I do not take as read anything from the National Party. They are our Opposition. It is their prerogative if they wish to speculate."

It comes after sections of the cannabis referendum Cabinet paper was leaked to the National Party.

