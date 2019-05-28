TODAY |

'Money for tanks but not for teachers' - Simon Bridges takes aim at Budget after claiming massive leak of details

Anna Whyte
1 News Now Politics Reporter
More From
New Zealand
Anna Whyte

National claims it has leaked parts of the 2019 Budget, the highly secretive details of which were to be released this Thursday. 

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    National say they have released key details of Thursday’s Budget two days early. Source: 1 NEWS

    Party leader Simon Bridges said the Government are set to put $1.3 billion into defence, an extra $139 million into forestry, $744 million for District Health Boards, $740 million for international aid.

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      The Opposition claim to have released parts of the secretive Budget. Source: 1 NEWS

      "[Finance Minister ] Grant Robertson said we'd have to wait until Christmas Day to unwrap all of the presents but National has had a peek under the tree and it’s disappointing," Mr Bridges said. "It’s not the Wellbeing Budget, it’s the Winston Budget."

      They have released 22 pages with details of many Budget portfolios. It did not include education funding or any details about specific mental heath funding. 

      Read more: Despite new focus on 'wellbeing', Budget 'won’t be perfect', Jacinda Ardern says

        Your playlist will load after this ad

        The Prime Minister talked to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about what Kiwis can expect from the Budget ahead of its release this Thursday. Source: Breakfast

        "It makes a mockery of the Government’s inability to settle the teachers strike and refusal to fund more for dentistry," Mr Bridges said. "There's money for tanks but not for teachers, there’s money for trees but not for teeth."

        "The Wellbeing Budget was meant to be transformational but it’s all spin and no substance."

        National sent out what it claims are details of the Budget while Ms Ardern was speaking to media before her Labour Caucus meeting.

        Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern denied there had been a leak to the National Party. 

        "I would never take the National Party statements as read, I have seen the patently incorrect things they've said recently on crime statistics, just wrong.

        Budget 2019
        Budget 2019 Source: 1 NEWS

        "Opposition is going to do what the Opposition does best. Our five priorities we have made very clear. I do not take as read anything from the National Party. They are our Opposition. It is their prerogative if they wish to speculate."

        It comes after sections of the cannabis referendum Cabinet paper was leaked to the National Party.

          Your playlist will load after this ad

          The Prime Minister’s office have ordered public services bosses to investigate their staff, but Jacinda Ardern says she’s got nothing to do with it. Source: 1 NEWS

          A shift to a low-emission economy, moving to a digitalised nation, reducing child poverty, lifting incomes and opportunities for Māori and Pacific people, and focusing on improving the mental wellbeing of youth are set to be prioritised in the upcoming 2019 Budget, the Government has said. 

          Finance Minister Grant Robertson with Budget 2019.
          Finance Minister Grant Robertson with Budget 2019. Source: 1 NEWS
          More From
          New Zealand
          Anna Whyte
          MOST
          POPULAR STORIES
          1
          Drugs, firearms and cash recovered as part of a police investigation into two drug syndicates in Wellington.
          Over $1m in assets seized, 35 arrested and 200 charges expected in meth investigation
          2
          National say they have released key details of Thursday’s Budget two days early.
          'Money for tanks but not for teachers' - Simon Bridges takes aim at Budget after claiming massive leak of details
          3
          A petition is gaining traction in the area as people campaign against two licensing trusts which have put restrictions in place.
          West Aucklanders, fed up with alcohol purchasing restrictions, campaign for 'fairness'
          4
          Tristan O’Brien has all the moves.
          Four-year-old boy shines in Whakatāne rugby club’s haka video
          5
          Benny Haerewa
          Man who killed 4-year-old James Whakaruru 20 years ago admits 11 more charges
          MORE FROM
          New Zealand
          MORE
          05:13
          But Iain Lees-Galloway wouldn’t tell Breakfast whether the policy regarding Muslims from Africa and the Middle East will now change.

          NZ refugee policy 'the very definition of discrimination' - Immigration Minister

          01:44
          Jack Tame asked union leaders about the issue on Q+A.

          Teachers' union leaders say there will be 'ongoing disruption' if mega-strike doesn't yield results
          01:59
          Chris Hipkins said he would not go "as far" as saying it was impacting the quality of teachers.

          Amid shortages and strikes, teaching is 'a tough gig', Education Minister admits
          05:09
          A petition is gaining traction in the area as people campaign against two licensing trusts which have put restrictions in place.

          West Aucklanders, fed up with alcohol purchasing restrictions, campaign for 'fairness'