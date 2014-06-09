Money launderer sentenced to home detention after multi-million dollar forteiture

A man who laundered money in China while living in New Zealand has been sentenced to five months of home detention in the Auckland District Court today.

William Yan pleaded guilty to one charge of money laundering on March 2.

The sentencing comes after police ordered a $42.85 million forfeiture against Yan and two associates last year, the largest forfeiture imposed in New Zealand at the time.

It means $27.85 million of recovered funds will return to China and $15 million will be kept by the New Zealand Government.

A condition of the sentence allows him to undertake specific employment responsibilities upon approval of his Probation officer.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Hamilton said the investigation found the frauds committed in China between 1999 and 2001.



"It demonstrates we have the legislation and investigative capability to hold those to account who profit from offending overseas, even when they are living in New Zealand," he said.