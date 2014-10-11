TODAY |

'Momma Doof' fined for hosting unlicensed parties for hundreds of teens at Christchurch barn

A Christchurch mother nicknamed 'Momma Doof' has been fined for hosting unlicensed parties for hundreds of teenagers.

Theresa Anne Soper had admitted to allowing an unlicensed premise to be used for the consumption of alcohol, but claimed she was providing a "community service" by allowing the teens to gather at her Belfast barn.

A Christchurch District Court Judge today fined Soper $2700, plus court costs.  Her lawyer said she wasn’t well enough to attend the sentence, so it went ahead in her absence.

The court was told she hosted the parties to help keep young people off the streets in a safe environment.  But things got bigger and bigger, and she spent significant money to provide trained security guards, lighting, entertainment and portaloos.

She then began charging an entry fee of $15 to $20 to help cover her costs.

Soper did not supply alcohol but the teens brought it in with them.

Police said they were aware of the parties and visited Soper to discuss safe methods.  They said they cautioned her about liquor licences, but she appeared to have disregarded that.

Police then broke up her final party after seeing 50 to 60 teens on the roadway walking into the property, many of them carrying alcohol.

They found about 150 teens inside the barn, many intoxicated, and one young man vomiting on the driveway.

A police riot squad dispersed the crowd, but had to come back a second time after the party kicked off again two hours later.

