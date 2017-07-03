 

A moment in time seen repeatedly in milliseconds - has slow-mo technology changed how we view sport?

So the Lions series is all tied up at one a piece, but no matter how you feel about the game on Saturday night - there's no doubt it'll be tainted by the moment the All Blacks went from 15 players to 14.

Slow-motion cameras are everywhere in sport as Sonny Bill Williams found out on Saturday.
Sonny Bill Williams' no armed tackle has been played over and over again from every angle at every speed.

So how does the use of the slow mo camera effect the way we view sports?

"I think it's given an insight into (sports like) basketball and NFL, the athleticism in the sport," 1 NEWS Sports presenter Andrew Saville says.

"In rugby and rugby league, the sheer physicality and brutality of some of those hits."

Take the last red card by an All Black – Sir Colin Meads' dismissal in 1967 which was for a dangerous kick on Scottish first-five David Chisholm – as an example.

Though it could only be viewed in real time by Murrayfield fans and officials then, his reckless kick can be viewed, scrutinised and slowed down with today’s technology.

It's largely because in modern sport, the slow motion replays are have all become part of the viewing experience.

It also means what happens during play lasts forever.

"The players are fully aware these days that if something happens, there will be 10 slow-mo cameras on them and everything will get picked up," Saville says.

Even referees can fall foul on slow-mo technology.

Who can forget Craig Joubert's penalty against Scotland in the 2015 Rugby World Cup that robbed them of a historic quarter-final win over the Wallabies.

But Saville argues even though it's there to help officials and fans see something clearer, it can sometimes do the exact opposite.

"In the case of foul play, sometimes super slow-mos and replays can actually look worse than what the action is.

"In Sonny Bill's case, I think the slow-mo actually highlighted how bad that shoulder charge was."

But even though the technology is often used to focus in on bad moments in sport, it also allows viewers to catch moments of celebration or play-making magic that would otherwise be missed.

