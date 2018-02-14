 

The moment Amy Adams enters the National Party leadership race

Ms Adams says it's her "ambition and goal" to win the 2020 election.
Who's in and who's out in the National leadership race.

Amy Adams announces National Party leadership bid, says 'if I am leader we will win' the 2020 election

Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Where will Cyclone Gita hit NZ?

American luger Emily Sweeney was lucky to walk away from this.

Luger in horror 110km/h smash at Winter Olympics

Ms Adams is today lodging a private members bill to allow both parents to take paid leave at the same time.

Amy Adams tipped to leap into National leadership race

Ex-Black Power killer apologises in blog, after 19 years in jail: 'There are no amount of apologies I can ever say to compensate this family for what I did'

Who's in and who's out in the National leadership race.

Amy Adams announces National Party leadership bid, says 'if I am leader we will win' the 2020 election

Find out which National MPs are vying for the top spot after English's resignation.


Construction giant Fletcher Building announce $660m expected loss, Sir Ralph Norris resigns as chairman

None of the company's shareholders will get an interim dividend.

With National kicked out of power, questions are inevitably being asked about Bill English's next move.

Is Judith Collins the right person to lead National into the next election?

There's fierce competition but Crusher tells NZ, "I'm that person".

The Jacinda-effect claims another victim with Mr English deciding he's not the man to lead National forward.

Opinion: Biggest challenge facing National Party's eventual new leader will be the Jacinda Ardern political juggernaut

When it comes to leadership aspirants, National doesn't lack for quantity, it lacks for quality, writes John Armstrong.


 
