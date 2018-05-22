Moko artist defends controversial work giving pakeha traditional Maori tattoo

The artist who did a Pakeha woman's facial moko stands by his work and says he's embarrassed about the racial backlash it has caused.

Source: 1 NEWS

Life coach Sally Anderson received her moko kauae or Maori chin tattoo four years ago but she's recently copped criticism from some of the country's leading academics.

The debate had many arguing a moko kauae should not be worn by Pakeha women.

Auckland artist Inia Taylor said people should know his side of the story.

He spoke to RNZ's Te Aniwa Hurihanganui.

Why did you agree to give Sally Anderson a moko kauae?

"I was approached by a delegation from whanau and from an iwi who wanted to gift a person a moko kauae and I hesitated and said no twice and then, eventually, I said yes.

"She had that back up and I couldn't see any other reason for not doing it because my only reason for saying no would be because of her race, and that wasn't where I wanted to go.

"There's a lot of precedent within Maoridom of moko being a taonga that is gifted to non-Maori, it happened back in the day, and there's several Pakeha wearing it now.

"Me and my wife made that piece together, she was stretching and I was tattooing. We had talked for months beforehand.

"People that have been whangaied into Maori whanau can then claim their whakapapa. In this case, it was definitely a case of tono and whangai."

What do you make of the criticism?

"It does make me sad to see our country and our people saying some of the things that have been said, it's quite disgusting, but it's almost like a sore that needed to be squeezed out."

Why is there such a big racial gap? Why is there such a big divide? Why are Maori feeling so disenfranchised? And why are Pakeha feeling so left out of this?

"This is all just growing pains of a country really. If Maoridom decides that they don't want any more Pakeha wearing ta moko well then that's fine and I think practitioners should follow that, but the point is Maoridom came to me and asked me to do this."

Why do you think Maori are divided on this issue?

"As painful as it is, the debate is good. An argument is, should Maori be out there branding moko and using it for commercial gain? Well, no, I don't agree with that.

"The person that came to me four years ago wasn't a life coach trying to brand a moko. I've since talked to Sally about that and I think she's learned a lesson there.

"I can't deny someone something, especially if other people think they are worthy, just because of race.

"I know moko is tapu and it's taonga but so are many other things. I mean, if you want to take this racism any further, we should get all the All Blacks that aren't ... Maori to sit down behind a goal post at the beginning of each match and just let the half a dozen that have got whakapapa do a little haka. Haka is a taonga too."

Would you give a Pakeha woman a moko kauae in the future?

"If a Pakeha woman had the backing of her hapu and iwi and had a whanau that were willing to stand by her and guide her, then I can't see a reason why most moko artists wouldn't do that, including myself.