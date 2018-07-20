Modular units the future of affordable housing in New Zealand, says architectural engineer

An award winning architectural engineer thinks modular and reconfigurable units are the future of affordable housing in New Zealand.

In this year's ArchEndBuild challenge the winning design used modular houses that could be stacked and reconfigured throughout their life.

The architectural engineer behind it, Liam Crawford says modular designs are the way to go.

"The future should be in designing for impermanence and designing housing that can be adapted and changed and even reassembled and relocated," Mr Crawford told TVNZ1's Breakfast today.