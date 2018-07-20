 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

New Zealand


Modular units the future of affordable housing in New Zealand, says architectural engineer

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An award winning architectural engineer thinks modular and reconfigurable units are the future of affordable housing in New Zealand.

Liam Crawford shared his ideas on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.
Source: Breakfast

In this year's ArchEndBuild challenge the winning design used modular houses that could be stacked and reconfigured throughout their life.

The architectural engineer behind it, Liam Crawford says modular designs are the way to go.

"The future should be in designing for impermanence and designing housing that can be adapted and changed and even reassembled and relocated," Mr Crawford told TVNZ1's Breakfast today.

"I think that would add a lot of value to our housing stock."

Related

Property

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Police car generic.

Two people dead after car hits building in Auckland's Pakuranga

04:35
2
Rotorua’s Loreen Shields can feed her family for around $2 a head for dinner.

Most read story: How to feed a family for around $2 a head for dinner - solo Kiwi mum shares secrets


3
The LAV (QAMR) working in the Australian bush, as part of 7th Brigade (Australian Army) in the Shoalwater Bay Training Area.

For Sale: Defence Force light armoured vehicles sit idle waiting for a buyer

4
Police at the scene of a shooting in Manurewa, Auckland.

Man seriously injured in South Auckland shooting

00:29
5
Husband and wife team Mary and Tyce were performing their final act when things went awry.

Watch: America's Got Talent judges scream in terror as trapeze stunt goes horribly wrong

Police at the scene of a shooting in Manurewa, Auckland.

Man seriously injured in South Auckland shooting

The victim is in Middlemore Hospital after the Manurewa incident last night.

02:14
Families of those killed in the explosion on the west coast were met today by the mine re-entry minister Andrew Little.

Pike River Mine re-entry one step closer with Andrew Little signing off on three potential options

On 19 November 2010, 29 men lost their lives in an explosion at the mine.

01:45
A union says half its membership has been physically and verbally assaulted on the job, and more needs to be done.

'They started kicking and punching me' - Auckland Transport reviewing safety procedures following increase in attacks on bus drivers

Over the last two years, there have been 36 assaults against AT drivers - a figure the transport service admits is too high.

01:33
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Keep those umbrellas handy as showers and hail cluster in the North Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

00:33
Over 60 firefighters are battling the Petone blaze which started in a machine cutting fridges.

Watch: Smoke billows from major scrap metal yard blaze in Lower Hutt, significant delays expected

Parkside Road in Petone has been closed with the blaze also causing nearby businesses to be evacuated as a precaution.