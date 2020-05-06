TODAY |

Modified workspaces could be a 'double-edged sword', says expert

Source:  1 NEWS

Changes to the way Kiwis work in a world post-lockdown may become a "double-edged sword" as working remotely becomes the new normal for businesses.

Associate Professor Rachel Morrison says this new way of working during Covid-19 could prove to be a "double-edged sword”. Source: 1 NEWS

AUT Associate Professor Rachel Morrison says the new working environment that many companies have had to adapt to could become the new normal until there is "no or very low risk" of a coronavirus outbreak.

"Workplaces can be anywhere and I think that realisation might change how we work...most places have been pleasantly surprised how productive and engaged their employees have been while working from home." 

Ms Morrison says moving forward, one thing that she thinks will certainly change will be the amount of people working in a shared office space which could prompt the emergence of shift work or more remote working for typical 9 to 5 jobs. 

Adjustments to working from home can also bring new challenges, as Kiwis battle with foreign technology and reduced social interaction when working from home. 

"It is a bit of a double-edged sword if you are working at home while having to look after children for example, those tensions become really apparent. It's gonna bring a layer of anxiety about technology not working and people becoming more distracted." 

She says people should still aim to work from the office, even through shift work as not sharing a working space can impact the amount of social interactions people can have. 

