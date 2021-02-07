Modified 4WD Land Cruiser used for 17 years in Antarctica now for up for sale

A 17-year-old vehicle, modified for use in Antarctica is now up for sale after being shipped back from Scott Base to New Zealand.

The model of Land Cruiser is no longer made but it's the vehicle's history that has sparked interest.

The 4WD has done 40,000km and has been modified for use in Antartica's treacherous, cold and stormy conditions.

"Pretty practical features that we've added to prevent doors being removed from their hinges due to high winds and there's a few other battle scars on it from the years of service," says Simon Trotter, General Manager of Antarctica Operations.

The vehicle, which can seat up to eight people has started out strong, with 141 bids so far on Trade Me, reaching over $35,000.