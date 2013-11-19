'Moderate risk' of thunderstorms for west coast of North Island

The west coast of the North Island may experience thunderstorms with heavy rain and hail until mid-afternoon according to MetService.

Lightning Source: 1 NEWS

There is a low risk of thunderstorms across the rest of the North Island.

MetService said westerlies across the North Island should ease by this evening.

"There is a moderate risk of thunderstorms in the west from Waikato to Manawatu, with associated brief heavy rain and small hail," MetService said.

"A light wind convergence from Marlborough to mid-Canterbury this afternoon is likely to bring isolated showers, with a low risk of thunderstorms.

"Finally, a front is forecast to move onto Fiordland during the evening, bringing heavy rain there, with a moderate risk of thunderstorms producing localised rainfall rates of 10 to 25mm/hr."