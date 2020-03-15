Moderate 5.9 magnitude earthquake shakes Bay of Plenty

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake last night caused moderate shaking north-east of the country, near the Bay of Plenty.

Source: GeoNet

The quake, which had a depth of 12km, occurred 110km north of Te Araroa at 11.05pm, according to GeoNet.

While not widely felt, the quake is the largest the country has seen so far this year, GeoNet said.