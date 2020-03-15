TODAY |

Moderate 5.9 magnitude earthquake shakes Bay of Plenty

Source:  1 NEWS

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake last night caused moderate shaking north-east of the country, near the Bay of Plenty.

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake has caused moderate shaking north-east of the country. Source: GeoNet

The quake, which had a depth of 12km, occurred 110km north of Te Araroa at 11.05pm, according to GeoNet.

While not widely felt, the quake is the largest the country has seen so far this year, GeoNet said.

Approximately 382 people reported feeling the quake, largely from Auckland and Hawke's Bay.

New Zealand
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:12
Niue becomes the first dark sky nation, boosting tourism prospects
2
Covid-19: Everyone entering New Zealand will be required to isolate, cruise ships banned
3
Australian hooker shown red card on Crusaders debut for throwing elbow
4
Man on loose after pointing gun at police, stealing police car in Otago
5
Teenage French national missing in Auckland since last Friday
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:19

The woman whose shock on March 15 was shared around the world tells her story

Man on loose after pointing gun at police, stealing police car in Otago

Festival cancellation decision 'should have been taken a long time ago'

'Scrambling' airlines ask for patience as they work through Covid-19 restrictions