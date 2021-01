A mobility scooter user in his 50s has been flown to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a car in Waiuku, south of Auckland.

The man was flown to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

The man needed a blood transfusion performed by a doctor with the Auckland Rescue Helicopter.

The chopper flew to the scene just after 2pm.

