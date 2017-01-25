Mobile trader Best Buy pleads guilty to 16 charges

Best Buy has pleaded guilty to 16 charges as the Commerce Commission continues its crackdown on mobile trader-type companies.

A screenshot from a Best Buy NZ catalogue Source: 1 NEWS

Eleven of the charges are over failing to disclose the required information to its customers about the credit contract they were entering in to.

The Commission said many of the contracts failed to give an accurate number of payments needed, debtor cancellation rights or the right to apply for hardship relief.

Five of the charges relate to misleading contracts which may have led customers to think Best Buy could legally repossess their goods, when in fact it could not.

The charges are the latest episode in the Commission's crackdown on mobile traders, who sell consumer goods to unwary customers, often on credit, for significantly more than they would pay in mainstream stores.

The Commission prosecuted eleven mobile trading companies last year - Best Buy, Bestdeal 4 You, Ace Marketing, Smart Shop, Goodring Company, Betterlife Corporation, Flexi Buy, Macful International, Zee Shop and Sales Concepts - one is yet to be named.