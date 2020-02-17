Mobile laundry service offers helping hand to Aucklanders who've run out of tank water

Usually Eddie Uini drives around in a van nicknamed Hugo, providing a mobile laundry and shower service to Aucklanders struggling with homelessness.

This week, his company Orange Sky has taken a slightly different direction, helping families in the Beachlands and Maraetai areas with residential water tanks that have run dry amid the extreme dry spell the city is experiencing.

"There's a couple of empty slots to go out with the van and I hate seeing her just sitting around doing nothing and we'll do anything to support," says Mr Uini.

His van is equipped with its own power supply and water tank, to support the two washing machines, two dryers and shower he has on board.

"It goes out seven days a week supporting our friends on the street but also families that might be doing it tough. Just anyone who might need a free wash or a free shower we try to support"

Mr Uini says he was inspired to take on the mission of a travelling van after a member of his local Manurewa community died in 2017.

The man had been too embarrassed to see a doctor because he wasn't able to shower or wash his clothes.

A record-breaking dry spell in a city experiencing severe drought has left residents, typically reliant on rainfall to fuel their water supply, with their taps running dry.

On Saturday, Auckland broke the record for its longest dry spell of 40 consecutive days without significant rainfall with conditions likely to continue for some time.