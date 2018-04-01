Mobile laundry and shower service launched for rough sleepers in Auckland

A mobile laundry and shower service for rough sleepers has been launched in Auckland, providing the facilities for free out of a van.
Orange Sky, an Australian charity organisation, made the jump across the ditch and would be partly funded by Ministry of Housing.
Housing Minister Phil Twyford said the mobile services could bring rough sleepers "one of the simple things we take for granted".
"While superficially the service is about clean clothes and showers, the main benefits are the social interactions, the conversations and the opportunity for social services to reach out to rough sleepers.
"It continues to build our picture of homelessness and helps us shape the support systems we need on the ground," he said.
Orange Sky would work with Housing First in Auckland, and would be introducing other services around New Zealand. It currently has 27 van across Australia.