Mobile cranes lift SkyCity pedestrian bridge into place

The first significant milestone for the ill-fated International Convention Centre in Auckland is being completed today.

SkyCity pedestrian bridge being installed in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

A year on from the SkyCity fire, an 85 tonne, 30 metre-long pedestrian bridge is being put in place over Hobson Street.

The covered walkway will be suspended 11m above road level and link the convention centre's new 303-bed Horizon Hotel with the hotel and casino on the opposite side of the road.

Fletcher Construction's Gary Walker said getting to this stage had been a real achievement.

"I'm so pleased for the team. They've worked so hard, the planning, the dedication, just the sheer resilience of the team to pull up their socks, get their boots on and just keep going at this."

Walker said Hobson Street should be open to traffic again by Monday morning.