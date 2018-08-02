Mo the piglet save by 'mouth to snout' resuscitation in Marlborough

An extraordinary tale has emerged from Marlborough, with a man giving his pig "mouth to snout" resuscitation in order to save its life.

Jase Weir had recently rescued an orphaned piglet from the side of the road and brought him home to live with the more than 30 other animals at his Waihopai Valley homestead.

However, after Mo the pig's new mum, Summer Weir, prepared him some devilled eggs for lunch a few days after his arrival, things took a turn for the worse.

"Something didn't look right and he started to toss his head side to side and started to try and run away, and I kind of realised at that stage he was choking," Summer told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

Luckily, Jase was close at hand and he came running to the rescue.

He tried to gently massage the egg from Mo's throat, before survival instincts kicked in and Jase started compressions and "mouth to snout" breathing.

"It was fight or flight, just do it. I didn't think, it just happened," Jase said.