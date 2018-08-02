 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Mo the piglet save by 'mouth to snout' resuscitation in Marlborough

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Animals

An extraordinary tale has emerged from Marlborough, with a man giving his pig "mouth to snout" resuscitation in order to save its life.

Jase Weir had recently rescued an orphaned piglet from the side of the road and brought him home to live with the more than 30 other animals at his Waihopai Valley homestead.

However, after Mo the pig's new mum, Summer Weir, prepared him some devilled eggs for lunch a few days after his arrival, things took a turn for the worse.

"Something didn't look right and he started to toss his head side to side and started to try and run away, and I kind of realised at that stage he was choking," Summer told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

Luckily, Jase was close at hand and he came running to the rescue.

He tried to gently massage the egg from Mo's throat, before survival instincts kicked in and Jase started compressions and "mouth to snout" breathing.

"It was fight or flight, just do it. I didn't think, it just happened," Jase said.

The quick thinking actions of his new dad saw Mo pull through and complete his pig's tale of revival and survival.

Would you consider a bit of mouth-to-snout? Source: Seven Sharp
Topics
New Zealand
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

Pictures: Family photos of Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and Neve show proud parents on PM's first day back
2

Controversial alt-right Canadian pair strike a pose as they land in NZ
3

Hawke's Bay kindy teacher deregistered for holding kids down to make them sleep
4

Watch: Emotional Scott Robertson says leaving retiring Wyatt Crockett out of Super Rugby final 'hardest decision' he's ever made
5

Bus carrying iwi from Parliament rolls down bank into ditch in Manawatu
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:43
Industry players say something needs to be done urgently.

Industry leaders say construction companies taking unnecessary risks to secure contracts
00:17
There are concerns for the tramper’s welfare given the looming bad weather in the region.

Australian man missing in Mt Aspiring National Park found alive in 'extraordinary' tale of survival

Pictures: Family photos of Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and Neve show proud parents on PM's first day back

Controversial alt-right Canadian pair strike a pose as they land in NZ

Republic 'not a priority' for New Zealand, says Jacinda Ardern

Associated Press
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

Jacinda Ardern says the world is waiting with bated breath to see if the recent optimism over North Korea develops into the country getting rid of its nuclear weapons program.

1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch sat down with the Prime Minister on her first day back in New Zealand’s top spot. Source: 1 NEWS

In an interview with The Associated Press, Ms Ardern also said New Zealand was among many nations concerned about where a tit-for-tat trade war between China and the U.S. might lead, and that the notion of New Zealand becoming a republic was not a priority for her government.

Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and baby Neve. Source: SUPPLIED

Ms Ardern spoke with the AP at her home in Auckland today as she prepared to return to Wellington after taking six weeks of leave following the birth of her daughter Neve.

Ms Ardern is just the second elected world leader to give birth while holding office.

1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch sat down with the Prime Minister on her first day back in New Zealand’s top job. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
10:10
1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch sat down with the Prime Minister on her first day back in New Zealand’s top job.

Republic 'not a priority' for New Zealand, says Jacinda Ardern

Industry leaders say construction companies taking unnecessary risks to secure contracts

Two people dead after two-car-crash in Napier

Watch: Jacinda Ardern talks about her time off with baby Neve, Winston Peters at the helm and what will happen next

Pictures: Family photos of Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and Neve show proud parents on PM's first day back

Law Society apologise after confidential info sent to wrong person

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

The Law Society has apologised after a staff member accidentally sent confidential information about a sexual harassment allegation to the wrong person.

The email contained a complaint to the Law Society by a legal practitioner, who was self-reporting his own conduct, which is alleged to amount to sexual harassment or bullying.

Court orders prevent any publication of details.

The human error was created by an auto fill response in the email.

The name of the intended recipient, who was a Law Society employee, was similar to the name of the person who ultimately received the information, it said.

Law Society president Kathryn Beck said it was an unacceptable and preventable mistake.

"This error has caused additional and unnecessary stress for those whose information was disclosed," she said.

"The Law Society was entrusted with information that it should have been able to properly protect and we fell short of our internal standards. We are profoundly sorry for this unacceptable mistake."

The Law Society has asked the recipient to delete the information. The recipient did not initially respond to repeated attempts at contact. All those involved were told about the breach as well as the Office of the Privacy Commissioner.

To protect the privacy of the people involved, the Law Society has sought a court order preventing the publication of the details of the email.

The Law Society said it accepted the incident raised questions about how it handled confidential information.

"Any breach of privacy undermines the integrity of an organisation. This comes at a time where questions are being asked about our organisation's systems and processes. We must provide the highest standard of care in regard to private information. We did not do that on this occasion."

The Law Society has reviewed its processes to test that they are as resilient as possible and all staff have also been instructed again on the need to follow the procedures at all times.

Lawyer (file picture).
Lawyer (file picture). Source: RNZ / Supplied
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice