MMR vaccines worth around $10m at risk of being dumped

Hundreds of thousands of MMR vaccines worth around $10 million are at risk of being dumped, as health providers struggle to maintain momentum alongside the Covid-19 response.

Figures obtained by 1 NEWS show there were 100,000 MMR doses due to expire around now - with another 400,000 due to expire early next year.

The Ministry of Health estimated 73,000 jabs a month would be needed in order to get through the stock in time. But given in the year to the end of June, 213,743 vaccines, at an average of 17,812 a month, were administered, it seems unlikely all the stock will be utilised.

“Covid-19 has impacted campaign progress meaning there is more unused vaccine,” says the Ministry of Health's immunisation manager Kath Blair. “The Covid-19 vaccine rollout will be well underway by October 2021, meaning more resources will be available for a renewed focus on the MMR catch-up.”

In 2019 it was a different story. Stocks of the MMR vaccine - a key defence against measles, mumps and rubella - was so low, babies and their families struggled to get one.

And as the number of cases of measles spiked that year, it led to a Health Ministry campaign to get all those aged 15 to 30 who may have missed out to get up to date with their vaccines, ensuring wider community protection.

But as Covid-19 hit, the health sector, which is already struggling with chronic workflow issues, found it hard to keep up. The uptake for the campaign has been low and childhood vaccinations have also seen a lower than usual turnout.

Immunisation Advisory Centre director Dr Nikki Turner says choosing one priority has been difficult.

“We had the lockdown and now we have got the big vaccination rollout - it’s really hard for the health sector and the community to prioritise,” she said.

But Turner says it’s important other health issues do not get lost in the focus on Covid.

“Measles is a plane ride away from New Zealand. It will come back into our community. It is a highly infectious disease; it kills children all around the world.”

At The Doctors Middlemore, nurses have been working hard, juggling the Covid vaccination rollout alongside encouraging the community to come in for their routine immunisations.

Lead nurse Juliet Pati says it is a juggle, with staff shortages and a new push for vaccines. She says they are managing, but more staff would always be helpful.

She says it is vital for the community to take up their immunisations as usual or risk the cost becoming too high.