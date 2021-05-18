TODAY |

MMA fighter Fau Vake attack: Man sentenced for punches

A man who admitted punching a young MMA fighter in the head three times who later died in hospital has been sentenced to six months' home detention.

Ofa He Mooni Folau is one of four men charged in relation to the death of Fau Vake, a 25-year-old rising MMA fighter.

Folau, 29, is not alleged to have been responsible for Vake's death, but did admit punching him and his brother three times each after leaving a central Auckland bar early one Sunday morning in May.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting with intent to injure.

The three other men charged have interim name suppression, and have pleaded not guilty and will go to trial next year.

One is charged with manslaughter.

