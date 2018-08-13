Mixed weather for the weekend and into next week as NZ heads into second week of school holidays

After a drop in temperatures this week, Metservice is predicting a generally calm, fine weather pattern until tomorrow when another cold front is expected to bring more rain and wind across the country.

A person holds an umbrella during rainy weather. Source: Pexels.com

The second half of the school holidays will bring good news for snow-goers as ski fields are set to get a small dump of fresh snow tomorrow night.

For the far south of the South island, a complex trough is due to move across the region tonight, moving further north tomorrow, creeping up into the lower North Island by Monday.

Rain is expected in many areas, bringing with it strong northwesterlies followed by cold southerlies.

A heavy rain warning is in force for Westland south of Otira until 7pm this evening. A heavy rain watch is also in place until midnight tonight for northern Fiordland, northern Westland, Buller and the Tararua Range.

Metservice forecasts a strong wind watch from 5pm tomorrow until 4am Monday for Canterbury High Country, the Kaikoura Ranges, theMarlborough Sounds, Wellington, Wairarapa and Hawkes Bay south of Hastings.

Tuesday is expected to bring mostly fine weather for the country except for a few showers in Southland.

Rain is set to develop on Wednesday for the top of the North Island with mostly fine weather elsewhere apart from isolated showers in the Bay of Plenty and South Island.