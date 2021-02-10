Mixed bag of weather forecast across the country this Anzac weekend

A mixed bag of weather has been forecast across the country this Anzac weekend, with a frosty start expected for the second week of the school holidays.

An umbrella in the rain. Source: istock.com

A front tracking across New Zealand tomorrow will be accompanied by rain for the west of both islands, MetService said today in a statement.

Heavy rain watches are in place for Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound and the ranges of Westland, south of Otira.

“A risk of thunderstorms travels with the front, with the possibility of peak rain rates of 10-25mm an hour. However, the eastern areas of both islands will stay mainly fine,” MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said.

A heavy swell with periods of 18 to 20 seconds is also on the cards for the west coasts of both islands over the weekend.

Waves of up to nine metres are possible in the Far South from tomorrow evening, where it will move up the coast before gradually lowering to four metres off Auckland’s west coast on Saturday.

Long period swells can create strong and dangerous rip currents with high beach run up, and care is advised for those visiting west coast beaches over the long weekend, Bakker said.

Most of the rain will be gradually driven away as a ridge develops on Saturday. However, a trough will approach Auckland and the Far North in the evening.

People attending the Six60 concert at Auckland’s Eden Park have been warned to "prepare for the odd shower," Bakker said.

The ridge will weaken on Sunday as another front moves onto the lower South Island.

Despite the periods of wild weather in some parts of the country, Anzac Day dawn services around the country should stay mainly dry, he said. Auckland, the lower North Island, and Christchurch could see a few showers, however.

The front will travel over the South Island on Sunday, followed by the North Island on Monday, with rain and a cool southwesterly in its wake.