Mitre 10 reopens for business online, with delivery service launching today

Mitre 10 has launched its online delivery service this morning for all customers during the four-week coronavirus lockdown period.

The retailer has remained open throughout the lockdown for trade workers only, allowing them to buy items required to conduct emergency work.

The wider customer base comes after the Government announced changes to its essential goods list earlier in the week, declaring that the restrictions on online shopping would be softened to allow more “essential” items to be purchased.

Mitre 10 said its list of essential items available for sale aims to keep Kiwis warm and safe during the lockdown period. It includes heaters and dehumidifiers, firewood and padlocks.

Other essentials on the list include light bulbs and globes, hand tools, batteries, sealants and silicones and small household appliances.

Deliveries will be contactless and stores offering the service have committed to follow safety protocols and processes for picking and fulfilment in line with the Government’s coronavirus alert level four requirements.

All physical Mitre 10 stores remain closed to retail customers.