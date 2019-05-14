TODAY |

Mitigating sharing of Facebook livestreams 'critical' in stopping harmful videos

There is currently no way to stop a video, such as the footage by the alleged Christchurch terrorist attacker being live streamed on Facebook, says technology commentator Paul Brislen. 

It comes as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hosts the Christchurch Call in Paris, looking for solutions to the broadcast and and spread of extremist terrorist content online.

Mr Brislen said that from a technical perspective, there was "nothing" to stop a video, such as the footage by the alleged Christchurch terrorist attacker being live streamed on Facebook and using the same technology that identifies copyright videos was not a solution.

"With copyright material you're looking at an existing body of work. It's all there, you can compare what is being played with what has been played.

"With a live broadcast of something new that is happening, you don't have that check."

Mr Brislen said it was possible to cross-check a video with the sound of gunshot fire, "anything that is dramatic and would be obvious, but again we're starting to cross the line here into a world where computer games might get caught up in this, the live streaming of content from car races".

"If you can't stop the live stream itself, mitigating it so you don't share it far and wide, that's critical.

"That requires a great deal more work, in terms of tagging video, in terms of monitoring what is being uploaded and making sure it's acceptable.

The Helen Clark Foundation released recommendations which include the Government creating legislation in response to terrorist and harmful content online and for it to consider "how hate speech and hate crimes are currently protected and prosecuted against under New Zealand law".

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark told TVNZ1's Q+A she was concerned "about the rising level of rhetoric on social media from people who think they can get away with just about anything".

"That’s why you now need what this report recommends, which is the statutory duty to self-regulate, and then you need the regulator overseeing that."

    Technology commentator Paul Brislen says there is currently no way to stop offensive content being livestreamed. Source: 1 NEWS
