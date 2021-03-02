MIT students victims of cyber bullying after revelation man with Covid-19 attended campus

The Manukau Institute of Technology student council president says students have been subjected to cyber bullying following news of a positive Covid-19 case who's a student there.

Speaking on Breakfast today Micah Sili asked for people to “show a bit of kindness” to her fellow students in the wake of Saturday night’s announcement that Auckland would return to Alert Level 3.

MIT in South Auckland is one of the key locations of interest in the latest Covid-19 outbreak after it was revealed the 21-year-old - known as Case M - who tested positive on Saturday had been on campus while infectious.

Case M broke Covid-19 rules by visiting MIT, a gym and food outlets when he should have been isolating following a Covid-19 test.

"One case doesn't define the whole institute," Sili said.