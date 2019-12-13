TODAY |

Mission success, but rescuers vow to continue search for two remaining bodies on White Island

Source:  1 NEWS

The recovery operation for the two remaining bodies on Whakaari/White Island continues this afternoon as divers search surrounding waters and police prepare to conduct an aerial search.

Your playlist will load after this ad

An aerial search will also continue today, after six of eight bodies were recovered this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

Six of the eight bodies were successfully recovered this morning and are believed to be Australians, according to the Australian Foreign Minister.

Police commissioner Mike Bush told media the rescue mission is "not over" and police are returning to Whakaari/White Island this afternoon to determine if they can find the remaining bodies.

"We are also right now deploying our dive team to search the surrounding waters," he said.

"We will continue to search for these two people."

Mr Bush thanked everyone involved in the rescue operation and said staff showed "absolute courage" in the face of an unpredictable environment.

Police said earlier that the recovery team is safe and well on the HMNZS Wellington, as the six recovered bodies return to the mainland before being transferred to hospital.

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:07
Six bodies successfully recovered from Whakaari-White Island
2
LIVE: NZDF detail 'difficult and challenging' conditions faced by recovery team on White Island
3
Mission success, but rescuers vow to continue search for two remaining bodies on White Island
4
Holden to stop manufacturing its Commodore model - causing headaches for police
5
Video shot off White Island shows helicopter, Navy boat involved in body recovery mission
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Watch live as police brief media about White Island body recovery mission

Families 'absolutely ecstatic' after six bodies recovered from White Island

03:07

Six bodies successfully recovered from Whakaari-White Island
01:24

Homes evacuated as Far North scrub fire burns out of control